By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), Dec. 21, GNA - Stephen Prah, 19, a salesman was on Tuesday granted bail in a sum of GH¢ 14,000.00 by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GH¢ 18,634.00.belonging to his employer.

Prah pleaded not guilty and would re-appear before the court on Wednesday January 11, 2017.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah, told the court that the complainant, Henry Baker, is the branch manager of Fast Telecom in Tarkwa while the accused is a former employee of the company.

Chief Inspector Amponsah said on November 28 this year, Prah was sent with GH¢ 18,634.00 to purchase credit cards from Vodafone’s office in Tarkwa.

He said after he received the money, he went into hiding and the complainant subsequently reported the matter to the police.

Chief Inspector Amponsah said one December 3, the complainant saw Prah at the Prestea police barrier and managed to arrest and handed him over to the Railways police.

He said during investigations Prah admitted the offence in his caution statement and led the police to a hotel in Prestea where an amount of GH¢ 3,100.00 was retrieved from under the bed in the room where he lodged.

The accused person also told the police that he had given GH¢ 10,000.00 to one Joel in Takoradi, a travelling agent to enable him travel to South Africa, but he failed to lead the police to the said individual.

