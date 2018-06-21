By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra, June 21, GNA - An Accra High Court has fixed June 27 to rule on the bail application of Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital, who is being held for murder. This was after the court presided over by Mr Justice Kofi Dorgu had heard defence counsel and a lawyer from the Attorney General’s office on the bail pending trial application

Accra, June 21, GNA - An Accra High Court has fixed June 27 to rule on the bail application of Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital, who is being held for murder.

This was after the court presided over by Mr Justice Kofi Dorgu had heard defence counsel and a lawyer from the Attorney General’s office on the bail pending trial application filed on behalf of Dr Obengfo and his cleaner, Edward Amponsh who is also being held for impersonation.

Mr Ashong Okai, a Senior Attorney, vehemently opposed the bail application on the basis that investigations into the various roles played by the accused had not been completed.

Mr Okai said if Dr Obengfo and his cleaner were granted bail they would interfere with the witnesses and evidence because the incident took place at Dr Obengfo’s health facility.

The State Attorney told the court that Dr Obengfo may commit further offences because the facility was in existence whether locked or opened.

He further informed the court that autopsy on the deceased Stacy Offei-Darko was not out yet and invited the court to take a look at the circumstance of the matter.

Mr Okai explained that before surgeries were conducted at health facilities, relations of the sick person have portions on a form where names and phone numbers were provided.

He however said that though the court has the power to grant bail it should exercise its discretion judiciously.

Mr Jonathan Dzaisu, one of the defence lawyers said Dr Obengfo had practiced medicine for over 20 years and has worked at the Battor Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to Mr Dzaisu due to the success of Dr Obengfo’s practise he established his own medical facility.

Defence counsel told the court that Ms Offei Darko had been Dr Obengfo’s client since 2014 and had undergone similar procedures in 2017.

He said the Ms Offei Darko underwent a successful surgery but she passed on during recovery.

Counsel denied that they did not contact any one when the incident happened saying that one John Boadu whose name was on surgery form was contacted.

He was of the view that the charges preferred against Dr Obengfo and Amponsah did not support the facts, pointing out that “the facts have been skewed.”

“My Client should be granted bail because he employs over 100 persons and his continuous incarceration is causing hardship for his employees.”

Dr Obeng-Andoh aka Dr Obengfo is being held for allegedly murdering Ms Stacy Offei Darko, deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP) who had visited his medical facility for his services.

Dr Obengfo, who is receiving treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Amponsah, have been remanded into lawful custody by a District Court.

At the Circuit Court, Dr Obengfo has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 in the matter in which he is being held for allegedly practicing without licence and operating a health facility without authority.

Dr Obengfo has been remanded into Police custody over the death of Stacy Offei Darko, the Deputy Chief Executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) by an Accra District Court.

The 49-year-old presently unlicensed medical practitioner allegedly performed a surgery on Ms Offei Darko, whose office operates from the Jubilee House, the seat of the Presidency.

Amponsah who is alleged to have assumed the role of the deceased brother sent the body to Saint Gregory Morgue after the body had been embalmed.

