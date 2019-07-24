news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Aflao, July 24, GNA - The Police said they are close on the heels of two suspected armed robbers who shot a businessman leading to his death on Tuesday, July 16, this year at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The suspects also made away with the deceased person's money bag.

The deceased, a Mobile Money Merchant, was Yao Kpasra, aged 29 and a native of Aflao.

Mr. Obrako Sarpong Bempah, Superintendent of Police in charge of Aflao District Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that after closing from work about 2230 hours on that day at the Aflao Border, where he operated his Mobile Money business, the deceased left for his Atisukope residence, also in Aflao.

He said the deceased, upon reaching home, alighted from his motor bike to open the gate to the house, when the two armed men who were trailing him, pounced on him to seize his bag containing unspecified amount of money, cellular phones and other valuables.

The Commander said in the ensuing struggle, the suspects shot Kpasra three times in the right ribs, below his left armpit and left shoulder, and bolted with the money bag.

He said an elderly woman, who witnessed the scene from her compound at a distance, raised an alarm, attracting neighbours, who found Kpasra groaning in a pool of blood, rushed him to the Ketu South Hospital at Aflao, where died a few hours later.

"We have made significant headways in our investigations, close to trapping the perpetrators", Mr. Bempah said.

He said the body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Mr. Eric Vondee, the District Crime Officer, advised the public to avoid struggling over valuables in such attacks to prevent them from being shot or stabbed to avoid injuries or losing their lives.

Mr. Vondee, however, said robbery victims, who were in positions to defend themselves could do so.

GNA