Sunyani, Jan. 28, GNA - Mrs Victoria Boakye, a United States of America-based Ghanaian Philanthropist has presented assorted items worth GH¢10,000.00 to some institutions in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The beneficiaries; The Sunyani Central Prisons, Anyima D/A Primary school in the Kintampo South District and the Compassion is Love in Action Children’s Home at Yawhima in the Sunyani Municipality each received imported second hand clothing, footwears, towels, pomade, food items comprising bags of rice and cooking oils.

They also received biscuits, boxes of sardines, tins of milk, beverages and recreooking oils, biscuits, recreational items as well as teaching and learning materials.

Mrs Boakye who is the Founder and President of the Nkoranza North Children Foundation, a New York-based non-governmental organisation said true and steadfast love were required of wealthy citizens to assist the needy and vulnerable in the society.

She expressed worry about the rife in irresponsible parenting, noting that parents who shirked their responsibilities towards the upbringing and development of their children would not escape condemnation “here and hereafter”.

At the Sunyani Central prisons, Mrs Boakye said the reformation and reintegration of inmates into society after they had served their sentences should be a collective and shared responsibility.

She advised the inmates to take the opportunity provided at the facility to go into skills training to become self-reliant after jail.

ASP Johann Nartey, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service thanked the donor for the gesture and appealed for more support towards the upkeep of the inmates.

The Reverend Mrs Charlotte Osei Kwateng, the Founder of the CILIA said the Home had 36 inmates comprising 18 boys and 18 girls.

She said because some of the inmates were in Senior High Schools, it was sometimes difficult to pay their school fees and appealed to other NGOs and corporate bodies to come to their aid.

