Wisdom Kusorgbor, the Head Pastor of Soldiers of the Cross Ministries at Korle-Gonno, charged with indecent assault pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Marian Affoh admitted Kusorgbor to bail in the sum of GHC 8,000 with three sureties to reappear on April 11 for trial to commence.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant, a businesswoman resides at Santana at Chorkor in Accra with the victim who is her daughter while the accused also resides at Korle Gonno.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said the accused person’s mother and the complainant are co-tenants.

According to prosecution Kusorgbor has therefore been visiting his mother and whenever he visits he gives his mobile phone to the victim to watch cartoons.

On December 28, last year, the prosecutor said at about 6:00pm the accused person visited his mother but on reaching there his mother had gone to town.

Prosecution said Kusorgbor, however, carried the victim into his mother room to watch the cartoons on his laptop. Whiles watching the cartoon, accused person inserted his finger and used his penis to “brush” the victim’s vagina.

According to prosecution the accused person did not penetrate the victim’s vagina.

The prosecutor said the victim informed her mother about her ordeal and a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Mamprobi in Accra.

The victim was issued with a medical form to seek medical attention. Kusorgbor was later arrested and charged by the Police.

