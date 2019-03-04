news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, March 4, GNA - Drama unfolded at the Takoradi magistrate Court on Monday, when some parents of some alleged kidnapped girls could not hold back their fury and attempted to pounced on a Nigerian suspected kidnapper, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.

They wanted to demand the whereabout of their daughters.

The desire to take the law into their own hands was however foiled by security personnel who had surrounded the Takoradi Magistrate court as the ‘Kidnapper’ appeared in court for the continuation of his case before his worship Mr Michael Ampadu.

Madam Comfort Arhin, mother of Ruth Love Quayson who was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, angrily and in tears inquired from the suspect, “Where have you kept my daughter, show me where Ruth is".

Mr Francis Bentum, father of Priscilla Blessing Bentum, who was kidnapped on August 17, last year, also stood up angrily and attempted to rush on the suspect with shouts, “Bring back our daughters”.

Meanwhile, the suspect Wills told the court that he had led the investigators to arrest another suspect in the kidnapping case by name Koda, a Ghanaian and that the said (Koda) was the one who could help to find Kwesi, the one who aided his escape from lawful custody.

This claim was confirmed by Boakye Appiah, a member of the National Security who told the court that the suspect led them to an area called Okorase in the Eastern Region where the said Koda was arrested to assist in investigations.

The court admonished the suspect to be truthful to the investigators and asked that he should ensure to produce the witness (Kwesi) at the next adjourned date adding," this will be your last chance to produce your witness when you appear here on April 1.

The court then adjourned the case to April 1, 2019.

The parents of the kidnapped girls this time came with counsels.

Lawyer Joseph Abekah, who spoke on behalf of two other counsels said the suspect seemed to be manipulating court proceedings but was quick to add that justice would surely prevail.

GNA