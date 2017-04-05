By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, April 5, GNA – The Labour Division of the High Court hearing the case involving the dismissal of some 205 National Service District Directors has adjourned the case.When the case was called on Wednesday morning, Madam Afua Abam from the Attorney General’s office told the court that they had just filed their response but the applicants were yet to be served. Sh

Accra, April 5, GNA – The Labour Division of the High Court hearing the case involving the dismissal of some 205 National Service District Directors has adjourned the case.

When the case was called on Wednesday morning, Madam Afua Abam from the Attorney General’s office told the court that they had just filed their response but the applicants were yet to be served.

She prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable applicants to be served.

The court presided over by Justice Gifty Dekyem, adjourned the matter to April 12, for the motion to be moved.

At the last sitting, the court adjourned the matter after the respondents prayed for an adjournment because they were new to the case, and would require ample time to go through the motion, and then file their affidavit in opposition if need be.

Ghana News Agency files indicate that the Applicant, Afetsi Kwashie, is in court challenging the legality of the dismissal of some 205 National Service District Directors in February 2017, by NSS management.

The NSS, he said requires a board to sanction such an action as per the NSS Act and as at the time of their dismissals the organization did not have a board.

He said the dismissed recruits felt unduly targeted and punished for no reason.

He is seeking a declaration that as a member of the Republic of Ghana the National Service Scheme lacks the authority to remove him from office without just cause.

The applicant again is seeking for the court to give an order for the NSS to reinstate plaintiff as an employee of the service and upon his reinstatement, an order of the court to restrain the NSS from removing plaintiff from office without just cause, and to award cost against the defendant.

They were employed at the secretariat during the transition period from the old regime of the National Democratic Congress to the current New Patriotic Party administration.

