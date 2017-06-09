By Afedzi Abdullah/ Isaac Arkoh, GNA Cape Coast, June 8, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a 19-year-old fisherman for defiling a nine-year-old girl at Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality of the Central Region. The accused, Francis Thompson, alias Apaatus plea was not taken and would be sent back to Court on Wednesday, June 21 June. Prosec

By Afedzi Abdullah/ Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, June 8, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a 19-year-old fisherman for defiling a nine-year-old girl at Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality of the Central Region.

The accused, Francis Thompson, alias Apaatus plea was not taken and would be sent back to Court on Wednesday, June 21 June.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hilarious Avonyoh pleaded with the Court presided over by Mr Kwame Amoako to remand Thompson for two weeks to enable the police complete its investigations.

He told the Court that the complainant, Christiana Annan is a petty trader and lives at Komenda in the same vicinity with the victim and her grandmother who is a fishmonger together with Francis Thompson.

He said on Saturday June 3, 2017 at about 6:00 hours, the victim was sent by her to buy biscuit while she went to her fish mongering site to work.

Prosecution said about an hour later, Thompson saw the victim and lured her into a nearby bush and had sexual intercourse with her.

He said Thompson ignored the cries of the girl for help until he finished the act.

ASP Avonyo said after the act, the victim could not walk and had to crawl with blood oozing from her vagina and sensing danger, the accused carried her on his back to the house.

He said the victim who was rushed to the Komenda Health Centre was immediately referred to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and was later transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where a surgery was performed on her and she is still on admission.

She earlier told her grandmother that it was Thompson who defiled her and the case was reported to the Komenda Police.

AP Avonyo said the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Cape Coast.

