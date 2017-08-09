By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – A 23-year old Nigerian hairdresser, Happiness Obi, was on Wednesday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for trafficking two minors. The victims, 16 and 14 year old girls, were trafficked into the country by the accused person under the pretext of assisting her in provision shop. She pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded into police custody b

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – A 23-year old Nigerian hairdresser, Happiness Obi, was on Wednesday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for trafficking two minors.

The victims, 16 and 14 year old girls, were trafficked into the country by the accused person under the pretext of assisting her in provision shop.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded into police custody by the court presided over by Mr Abena Oppong Adjin Doku to reappear on August 14.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector J. B Asante told the court that the complainant is one of the victims, while Happiness is a Nigerian residing at Baatsona in Accra.

He said the accused persons brought the two victims into the country on July 27, to help her sell in a provision shop, but failed to do so and rather resorted to dressing them up at night to solicit on the streets and night clubs.

The prosecution said on August 1, one of the victims reported their ordeal to the Baatsona Police, who proceeded to the Marjen Hotel and arrested the accused person.

In her caution statement she denied the offence. The victims have however been given shelter by the police.

GNA