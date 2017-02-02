By Hafsa Obeng, GNA ACCRA, Feb. 2, GNA – A Nigerian, Christian Chukwuma, was on Thursday arraigned for conspiring with one Bernice a prostitute now at large and robbing one Orlando Frank. Christian who was also charged for causing harm, pleaded not guilty to all the charges but was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on February 15. The court directed the pros

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

ACCRA, Feb. 2, GNA – A Nigerian, Christian Chukwuma, was on Thursday arraigned for conspiring with one Bernice a prostitute now at large and robbing one Orlando Frank.

Christian who was also charged for causing harm, pleaded not guilty to all the charges but was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on February 15.

The court directed the prosecution to get their witnesses ready by the next adjourned date for the commencement of early trial.

He is alleged to have robbed the complainant of one Samsung Galaxy mobile phone worth GH¢450.00, and an amount of GH¢700.00. The facts of the case as presented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patience Mario were that the complainant Orlando is a trader residing at Pokuase while Christian is a Nigeria national unemployed and lives at Kotobabi Baatsonaa Spintex road.

The prosecution said Bernice Boamah, now at large is a prostitute at Kotobabi Baatsonaa, Spintex.

She said on January 24, at about 1500 hours, the complainant paid a visit to his brother at Spintex, and later around 0300 hours, went to Kotobabi, Spintex near Chris Berry Pub and took Bernice to spend the night with.

The prosecution said Bernice led complainant to her kiosk. And as soon as both of them undressed, Bernice used a cloth to cover herself and went out from her kiosk but returned shortly.

DSP Mario said as soon as she entered the kiosk Christian rushed into the kiosk immediately and attacked the complainant.

He demanded from the complainant all his monies as well as his mobile phone.

She told the court that the complainant initially resisted to release the items but Christian subjected him to severe beatings, using a sharp object to hit his head and dragged him on the floor which resulted in blood oozing from the complainant’s head.

The accused person forcibly took an amount of GH¢ 700.00 and his Samsung Galaxy S4 mobile phone and gave Bernice GH¢ 300.00.

The prosecution said the accused person after robbing the complanant, quickly escaped from the scene but was arrested by a Police Patrol Team.

The complainant lodged a report at Baatsonaa Police Station and Police medical report form was issued to him to attend hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, Christian admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and told the police that he gave GH¢ 300.00 to Bernice as her share of the booty.

GNA