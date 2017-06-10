By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA Tarkwa (WR), June 10, GNA - A 30 year-old teller working with the Tarkwa branch of MTN, has been granted the bail of GH¢ 44,000 with four sureties for defrauding four people. The accused, Richard Alemawor pleaded not guilty and would reappear on Monday June 26. Prosecuting ,Police Chief Inspector Faustina Selestina Anaman, told the Tarkwa circuit cour

Prosecuting ,Police Chief Inspector Faustina Selestina Anaman, told the Tarkwa circuit court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that from January to December, 2016 the complainants visited the MTN office in Tarkwa to make some transactions.

She said after the visit, the accused person approached the complainant's on different dates and informed them that the company had introduced a new investment policy on the market with attractive prizes.

Inspector Anaman said the accused person explained that any amount the complainants deposited the interest would be paid into their MTN mobile money account monthly.

The Prosecutor said the complainants became convinced and deposited the GH¢ 44, 000 and were issued with an investment form with the company's mobile money investment letter head which indicated that the money had been paid into their MTN account.

She said the accused person then gave GH¢ 800.00 to one of the complainants who had deposited GH¢ 20, 000 to convince him that he was really benefiting from the product.

The Prosecution said from February to May this year the complainants went to enquire more about the policy but were told that MTN did not have such a package on the market as alleged by Alemawor.

Inspector Anaman said the accused person had then fled from the office to an unknown destination.

She said a report was made to the police and he was apprehended from his hideout.

