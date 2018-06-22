By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra June 22, GNA - A Circuit Court in Accra has remanded into Police custody, a Messenger, for constantly having sex with a 14-year old girl at Achimota. Emmanuel Kwame Bubuma, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty. Bubuma will appear before the Court again on July 4. Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a drinking bar operator at A

Accra June 22, GNA - A Circuit Court in Accra has remanded into Police custody, a Messenger, for constantly having sex with a 14-year old girl at Achimota.

Emmanuel Kwame Bubuma, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.

Bubuma will appear before the Court again on July 4.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a drinking bar operator at Achimota and an aunt of the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim was a class six pupil and the accused a customer of the complainant.

Prosecution said on May 13, this year, at about 1030 hours, the victim and her siblings were playing within the vicinity when Bubuma called her to go and fetch water for him.

Prosecution said when the victim brought the bucket of water to the accused, he asked her to bring it into his room. As soon as the victim entered, Bubuma locked the door and ordered her to remove her pant.

The Prosecutor said a witness who saw the victim entering Bubuma’s room informed the complainant.

The complainant rushed to Bubuma’s room and found the victim who was naked lying on a mattress while Bubuma who was also naked was seen hiding behind a door.

Prosecution said complainant screamed at them and that attracted people to the scene.

Bubuma, Prosecution said, absconded from the scene and returned home two weeks after the incident.

The complainant alerted the Police over Bubuma’s arrival and he was picked up and a Police medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

Prosecution said during investigations it was established that Bubuma had had several sexual encounters with the victim.

