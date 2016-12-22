A 47-year old mason who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl at Pantang Village has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - A 47-year old mason who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl at Pantang Village has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Bismark Boi Tei, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded Tei into police custody to reappear on January 5, 2017.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a trader and a grandmother of the victim.

The victim is a class three pupil who lives with the complainant at Pantang Village in Accra.

Prosecution said the accused person lived at Aboman, a suburb of Adenta, and in June this year, Tei allegedly lured the victim to into the Pantang Village Presbyterian Primary School and had sex with her.

Inspector Atimbire said the complainant’s friend detected some foul smell on the victim and when she was quizzed she narrated her ordeal.

The friend informed the complainant and a formal complainant was lodged at the police station.

The prosecutor said a medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for medical care and Tei was arrested by the police.

GNA