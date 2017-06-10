By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA Tarkwa (W/R), June 10, GNA- A Tarkwa circuit court has remanded Ekow Abekah, a mason into prison custody for allegedly stealing five goats and two sheep. The accused person, is believed to have stolen the animals with the help of two other persons who are on the run. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing. Prosecuting Chi

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), June 10, GNA- A Tarkwa circuit court has remanded Ekow Abekah, a mason into prison custody for allegedly stealing five goats and two sheep.

The accused person, is believed to have stolen the animals with the help of two other persons who are on the run.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Stephen Toku told the court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew that the complainant in the case lived at Kedadwen in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality.

He said on April 7 around 0200 hours the accused person who reside in Cape Coast in the Central Region and his accomplices came to Kedadwen in a VW Passat private saloon car with registration number GW 9329-Y to the animals.

He said the complaint and some witnesses in the case who saw Abekah and his accomplices in the act trailed them to Agona Nwanta and alerted the police officers on duty.

Chief Inspector Toku said the police pursued them and they abandoned the car and took to their heels, but they managed to get hold of Abekah but his accomplices escaped arrest.

He said the Agona Nkwanta police contacted their colleagues from Nsueam and handed over the accused person, the car and animals to them for investigation.

He said two goats and a sheep had died and were released to the Environmental Department in Nsueam for burial.

Chief Inspector Toku said the accused person admitted the offense in his caution statement in the presence of an independent witness.

GNA