By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 06, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 23-year-old mason into prison custody for possessing substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Benjamin Osei, the accused, was arrested by the police together with 21 wrappers of the substance, behind the Tanoso market in the Kwadaso Municipality following a tip-off.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Micahel Johnson Abbey, on August 22, this year.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvanus D’almeida, prosecuting told the Court that on August 01 this year, the Tanoso police had information that the accused person was dealing in narcotic drugs at that location.

He said a team of undercover police agents were deployed to the place and the accused was arrested together with 21 wrappers of the substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

ASP D’almeida said the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was therefore charged and brought before the Court.

