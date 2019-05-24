news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Juaben, (Ash), May 24, GNA – The Manager of the Adadientem branch of the Nana K. Gyasi Company Limited, dealers in building materials, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Juaben Circuit, after being convicted of stealing from the Company.

Osei Bonsu was charged for stealing 3, 512 bags of cement, 1,163 pieces of iron rods, 55 boxes of nails and 171 pieces of roofing sheets, all valued at GH¢ 108,000.00.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey.

Police Inspector Victoria Mensah, prosecuting, told the Court that in September last year, the complainant, Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, Managing Director of the Company, ordered an internal audit of the Company to assess progress of the business.

She said while the audit was ongoing, the convict asked permission to go and collect money from the debtors of the company, but failed to return.

Prosecution said it was in course of the audit exercise that the theft was detected, but numerous telephone calls to inform the convict to return to the office to answer questions on the audit, proved futile.

She said the company subsequently reported the matter to the Ejisu Police.

Inspector Mensah said during a search in the office of the convict they company retrieved GH¢ 32,834.00.

She said on February 02, this year, workers of the company spotted the convict at Mampongten, near Kumasi, and arrested `him and later handed over to the police.

Convict was then charged and brought before the Court.

GNA