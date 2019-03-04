news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 4, GNA - A 28-year-old Mavis Asantewaa Opoku who allegedly collected GH¢ 45,000.00 under the pretext of securing an unemployed man a job with the Electoral Commission (EC) but failed on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Mavis an interior decorator, who allegedly collected the money told the Police that she used part of the money to pay the medical bills of her child.

Mavis who also claimed to be working at the Attorney General’s Office, Accra pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretences.

The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Mavis to bail in the sum of GH¢ 50,000.00 with two sureties who are gainfully employed. The matter has been adjourned to April 17.

Prosecuting, Inspector B. Benneh said the complainant Bala Muhammed resides at Caprice while Mavis resides at Awoshie, Accra.

Inspector Benneh said Mavis and Muhammed were class mates at the Junior Secondary Level at Kade in the Eastern Region.

He said during the month of October 2017, Mavis met the complainant in Kumasi and during their conversation, Mavis told the complainant that she was a staff of the Attorney General’s Department in Accra and she could assist him secure a job in Accra.

Based on that, prosecution said Muhammed expressed interest and the two exchanged contacts.

The prosecution said during the same month, Mavis called the complainant that she has managed to establish some contacts with some top officials at the EC, headquarters adding that she needed some money to show her appreciation because those top officials were willing to assist her (Mavis) to secure the job for him.

Chief Benneh said the accused person also informed the complainant that the job he was securing was very competitive and well paid job with good incentives.

He said based on that, Mavis collected various sums of monies through MTN Mobile Money totalling GH¢ 45,000.00, however Mavis after collecting the money could not secure Muhammed the job.

Mr Benneh said when the accused enquired about the money, Mavis told him that she expended the money on her person.

He said on February 22, this year, Muhammed reported the matter to the Police and three days later, Mavis was arrested.

Prosecution said Mavis in his caution statement admitted the offence and said she used part of the money to take care of her sick child.

GNA