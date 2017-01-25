By Gifty Amofa/ Mispah Tumtuo, GNA Kumasi, Jan 25, GNA – The Kumasi Manager of the Africa Health Solution Limited, a company that deals in food supplements, has been ordered to be held in police custody by a Kumasi Circuit Court over the alleged theft of GH¢ 1,229,090.00 belonging to his employers. The plea of Ebenezer Kojo Hanson, 52, was not taken as the police investigators are yet to comp

Kumasi, Jan 25, GNA – The Kumasi Manager of the Africa Health Solution Limited, a company that deals in food supplements, has been ordered to be held in police custody by a Kumasi Circuit Court over the alleged theft of GH¢ 1,229,090.00 belonging to his employers.

The plea of Ebenezer Kojo Hanson, 52, was not taken as the police investigators are yet to complete their investigations into the matter.

He would make his next appearance on Tuesday, February 07.

Police Chief Inspector Felix Akowuah told the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, that the accused has been in the job for about a year.

The theft was detected following an internal audit carried out by the company, last December.

The prosecution said Hanson confessed to the crime and a formal report was made to the police, leading to his arrest.

In his caution statement he admitted the offence and pleaded to be given time to refund the stolen money.

