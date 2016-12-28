An unemployed man has been arrested over the theft of GHȼ27,000.00 from a financial institution - Dalex Finance

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Kumasi, Dec 28, GNA – An unemployed man has been arrested over the theft of GHȼ 27,000.00 from a financial institution - Dalex Finance.

Carletto Bonaldi, 26, has already appeared before a Kumasi Circuit Court and remanded into prison custody.

He has been charged with abetment of crime and stealing and he pleaded not guilty.

The accused would make his next appearance on Tuesday, January 03.

He is said to have aided three former employees of the company – Jerry, Atta and Francis, and one other lady, Abigail, who are all on the run, to steal the money.

Police Chief Inspector Hannah Acheampong told the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire that the crime was committed in September.

The three ex-workers together with Bonaldi and Abigail used stolen pay slips of some workers to take the said amount of money as loans from the company.

The deal was uncovered through Dalex Finance’s own internal checks.

GNA