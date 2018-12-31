news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Aflao, Dec. 31, GNA – A notorious criminal who attacked and robbed a Nigerian Education Consultant of his valuables at the Aflao Border, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by a Circuit Court in the area.

Godsway Agbodeke, aged 24, pleaded guilty to robbery.

The Presiding Judge, Mr. Ali Baba Abature, convicting him said the likes of Agbodeke, who are apparently behind the growing spate of robbery and other criminal activities in the area, harassing foreigners and putting residents spellbound, deserve deterrent punishment to cripple their activities.

Mr. Michael Akemo, a Detective Police Inspector of Aflao, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Prince Adeyemi David Awolesi, an Education Consultant, lives in Lagos, Nigeria, while Agbodeke, is a tiler and lives at Beat Six at Aflao.

He said the complainant, at about 0100 hours on December 12, this year, arrived at the Aflao border en-route to Accra and walked unto a car near the Total Fuel Service Station to continue his journey to Accra.

Mr. Akemo said, from nowhere, the convict pounced on the complainant, engaged him in a struggle over his personal effects, finally overpowered him and bolted with his bag containing US$4,500, important documents and other foreign currencies.

He said upon a hint that same night, the Police found the complainant’s bag abandoned at the main public bus terminal in the area, and searching through it, the complainant found the other currencies and other documents intact, except the US$4,500.

Mr. Akemo said on that same day, a man in the area, arrested Agbodeke and dragged him to the Police station, where a search on him revealed an amount ofUS$2,700.

