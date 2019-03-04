news, story, article

By Sarah Frimpong/Joana Cheabu, GNA

Kumasi, March 4, GNA – Emmanuel Gyimah, a 37 year old mentally-challenged person, has hanged himself in a tailor’s shop at Offinso, the capital of the Offinso Municipality.

A source close to the the Offinso Divisional Police told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that this happened at about 0540 hours on 25 February, 2019 and the motive behind the act is unclear.

Giving details, the source said one Paul Gyarkye, a tailor and senior brother of the deceased opened his kiosk in the morning of that day and chanced upon his brother’s lifeless body dangling from a leather sling around his neck with the other end tied to one of the wooden beams in the roof.

The source said the deceased was wearing a pair of blue jeans trousers without any shirt.

Gyarkye then quickly made a report to the police who immediately rushed to the scene and upon inspection found “no external marks of violence to suggest a foul play”, the source said.

The body was removed and has since been deposited at the Offinso Saint Patrick’s Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Police investigations are on-going to unravel the actual motive.

GNA