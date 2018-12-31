news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Dec. 31, GNA - A 31-year old Landlord, who was nabbed over 100 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with possessing narcotic drugs, Seth Owusu Kwarteng aka Campus, a plumber, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded Kwarteng into Police custody to reappear on January 16.

The court, however, directed the Police to try and conclude their investigations by the next adjourned date.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor prayed the court to remand Kwarteng into custody to enable the Police to carry out further investigations into the matter.

Inspector Ahiabor said on December 27, this year at about 0600 hours, a combined Police and Military Patrols team led by the Baatsona District Command carried out swoops to flash out criminals within Baatsona and its environs.

He said during the exercise the Police had a tip-off that Kwarteng was peddling drugs and was arrested in his uncompleted house.

According to prosecution when a kiosk situated on the accused person’s compound was searched 100 compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs were found.

He said during interrogation Kwarteng admitted ownership of the kiosk and stated that he rented out the kiosk to one Atsu aka Rasta but denied his involvement in the narcotic drug trade.

Prosecution said Police investigations established that he and the said Atsu now on the run are engaged in the narcotics trade and used the kiosk as their transit point.

Inspector Ahiabor said the exhibits were being forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for analytical examination.

Meanwhile, the Police are making effort to trace and arrest Atsu to assist in their investigations.

GNA