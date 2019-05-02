news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (W/R), May 2, GNA - A twenty-eight-year-old labourer, Ebenezer Kwabena Boadi, has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour by the Enchi District Magistrate court for deceiving a public officer and defrauding by false pretence.

Boadi who is popularly known as ‘Seaman’ was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant, Dr. Jerry James Abrobrah is the Medical Superintendent in charge of Dadieso Government Hospital in the Suaman District.

He said the complainant lives in the facility's bungalow, whilst the convict resides at Adukrom, a suburb Dadieso.

The Prosecution said on December 1, 2018, at about 1130 hours, while the complainant was attending to patients in the consulting room, the convict approached him told him that he has been contracted by persons namely Kwame Apatra, Thomas Asienae, Joyce Ameah and Alex Ameah to pour acid on him for negligently causing the death of their family member Cynthia Ameah, which was false.

Mr Agyare said after saying this Boadi demanded an amount of GH¢100.00 from the complainant and promised not to carry out the said act if the cash was available.

Detective Agyare said, out of fear, the complainant gave the amount to the convict after which he bolted.

He said the complainant later conducted his own investigation and discovered that the allegations by Boadi against him were false.

The Prosecution said based on that the complainant lodged a formal complaint to the police in Dadieso and the convict was apprehended to assist in investigation.

Detective Agyare said Boadi in his cautioned statement admitted the offence.

GNA