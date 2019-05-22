news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Juaben, (Ash), May 22, GNA – A circuit court judge has warned against the public patronage of pulled rickshaw, a motorized tricycle, named “Pragia” in some parts of the country, as a means of transport.

Mr Yusif Osei Asibey, the Presiding Judge of the Juaben Circuit Court, who gave the warning, pointed out that those motor cycles for commercial transportation, had no legal backing.

“This made it dicey for people who patronized them, to claim insurance in the event of accidents”, he stated.

He was making his submissions on Monday when a case involving four persons charged for using the motor cycles for commercial purposes without valid motor riding licenses, was brought before the Court.

Abdul Ibrahim, Mohammed Abdul Rashid, Jalilu Iddrisu and Abubakar Abdulai, the accused persons, arrested by the police in the Tafo Municipality, pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were each fined GH¢300.00 and will serve three months prison terms in default of the fine.

The Court banned them from riding those cycles, until they have obtained valid licenses.

Police Inspector Abdul Rahman Zakaria, prosecuting, told the Court that the accused persons were arrested with passengers on board, during patrols by the police aimed at enforcing road traffic regulations.

Mr Asibey stressed the need for members of the public to be cautious in the use of the motor cycles, since it was risky.

GNA