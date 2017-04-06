By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, April 6, GNA – The first prosecution witness Hajia Zeinabu Adams, wife of the late Adams Mahama former Upper East Regional Chairman who was murdered in 2015 on Thursday continued with her evidence in chief. She told the court that on the day of the incident when she visited her husband in the hospital, he told her that it was Gregory and Asake now at large who poured

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, April 6, GNA – The first prosecution witness Hajia Zeinabu Adams, wife of the late Adams Mahama former Upper East Regional Chairman who was murdered in 2015 on Thursday continued with her evidence in chief.

She told the court that on the day of the incident when she visited her husband in the hospital, he told her that it was Gregory and Asake now at large who poured some substance on him.

She told the court that some police officers later came to the hospital to visit the deceased and inspect the substance that was poured on him.

“I went with the police to our house, where the incident happened and found the dress and shoes of my husband and a gallon that contains the substance. I put them in a polythene bag and gave same to the police.”

Hajia Adams told the court that she later joined the police to the house of Gregory, where they arrested him. They took me back to the hospital and went away with Gregory.

She said “the next morning I was informed by my sister that my husband Mr Adams had passed away.”

The court adjourned the matter, after the prosecution led by Mr Marthew Amponsah told the court that, “we would like to tender the items mentioned by the witness but we could not bring them, because my investigator informs me that there was no gloves available to handle the exhibits.”

The case was adjourned to April 7 for further evidence in chief of the first prosecution witness.

At the last sitting, the court for the second time declined a bail application by counsel for Afoko.

The court declined the application, saying the interest of justice would be served if Afoko remains in custody.

Osafo Buabeng, Counsel for the accused person in his application prayed the court to grant bail to his client since he has been in custody ever since his arrest on May 21, 2015.

Afoko, a farmer is alleged to have killed Mr Adams Mahama, the NPP Upper East Region Chairman.

He is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder, he has pleaded not guilty before a seven-member jury.

Prosecution alleged that he carried out the act with one Alandgi Asake who is on the run.

A third accomplice, Musa Issa, was granted bail after the Attorney-General opined that there was not enough evidence to put him on trial.

GNA files indicate that on February 23, last year, an Accra District Court committed Afoko to stand trial at the High Court to answer to the charges against him.

The State had already undertaken committal proceedings before an Accra Magistrate Court and tendered over 17 exhibits in respect of the trial.

The exhibits include Afoko’s caution and charge statements as well as a post mortem report of the deceased conducted on November 25, 2015, by Dr Lawrence Edusei; a medical report on the deceased wife who also sustained injuries in her bid to assist the deceased when the incident occurred.

Other exhibits are a gallon containing the alleged residue of acid found at the crime scene, a cup believed to have been used by the assailants in pouring the acid on to the deceased, the deceased’s pair of shoes and attire and a piece of carpet in the deceased car.

The rest were various reports from the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), a pair of blue-black track suit belonging to Afoko and photographs of the crime scene.

Prosecution is being led by Mr Amponsah, Chief State Attorney, who told the court that the deceased was a contractor who lived at Bolgatanga SSNIT Flats in the Upper East Region and also the NPP Regional Chairman.

According to Mr Amponsah, Afoko also lived in Bolgatanga and was the younger brother of Mr Paul Afoko, former National Chairman of the NPP.

The State said the accused is also a party activist, and was close to the deceased.

On May 20, 2015, the deceased left his house to his construction site in his pick-up truck with registration number NR 761-14.

The Chief State Attorney said the deceased returned to the house in the night and at the entrance of his house, two men signaled him to roll down the window of his car.

The deceased obliged and the two men, however, poured acid on the deceased and fled on a motorbike.

Mr Amponsah said Mr Mahama shouted for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams went to his aid.

He said Mrs. Adams also sustained burns on her chest and breast in her bid to assist the victim.

According to Mr Amponsah, the deceased told the wife that it was Gregory and Asanke, who poured the acid on him.

The deceased also mentioned the two accused persons, in the presence of neighbours, as the people who poured the acid on him.

The Chief State Attorney said Mr Adams was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Bolgatanga Hospital where he passed on.

Mr Amponsah said the Police proceeded to the crime scene and collected a gallon containing the residue of the alleged acid, a cup and clothes of the assailant.

He said the passenger and driver’s seats were soaked with the acid and a pair of track suit used by the accused was also picked up.

The items retrieved were sent to the Ghana Standard Board.

Afoko was picked up at about 0200 hours in his house and he led the Police to Asake’s house. Asake was, however, not available.

A postmortem conducted on the deceased by Dr Edusei indicates that Mr Adams died of extensive acid burns.

