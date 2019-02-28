news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - A glass fabricator who defiled a nine-year-old girl in a sofa chair in a kiosk at Agbogba has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Asante who was caught red handed by the victim’s mother having sex with her daughter, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Asante pleaded with the court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko to forgive him.

The court convicted Asante on his own plea and at this juncture, Asante broke down in tears as he was handed the seven-year jail term.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo told the court that the complainant is a trader and mother of the victim and live together at Agbogba.

She said Asante is co-tenant in a cluster of kiosks on the same parcel of land at Agbogba.

The Prosecution said on February 21, this year at about 1900 hours the complainant left her kiosk to buy food whiles the victim went to take her bath.

DSP Boafo said Asante saw the victim with a cloth wrapped around her and took advantage of the absence of the complainant and lured the victim into his Kiosk.

She said when the complainant returned she saw her daughter’s slippers in front of the convict’s kiosk so she entered it and saw Asante having sex with the victim in a three-in-one sofa chair, shocked, she screamed.

Prosecution said Asante then asked the victim to dress up and leave his Kiosk.

The complainant reported the matter to the Madina Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit and Asante was arrested while the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek medical care at any government hospital.

GNA