The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the court, that the victim Dennis Medodzie was a gold buyer, who reside in the same area with the convict at Bompieso in the Prestea Huni/Valley District.

She said on May 13, the victim went to Tarkwa to sell his gold and while returning home he met the convict.

The Prosecution said on the same day at about 1730 hours, Boakye hid in an uncompleted building at the outskirt of the town and called the victim on his mobile phone and directed him to come and buy gold at where he was.

The victim went to the area as directed by the convict and called him a number of times but he did not respond.

She said while Medodzie was returning home Boakye emerged from a nearby bush and ordered him to surrender his bag containing GH¢ 6,990, gold worth GH¢ 1,610, a calculator and gold weighting scale.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said Medodzie attempted to run away, but the convict hit him with a motor chain and he became unconscious and Boakye bolted with the bag that contained the cash and items.

The Prosecutor said after some time the victim who sustained wounds all over his body recovered and managed to go home and was sent to the Bompieso clinic for treatment.

She said while there he mentioned the convict's name and narrated how the incident happened.

She said when the victim searched for the convicts on whatsapp one John Enimil's picture appeared as his profile picture.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said the victim contacted Enimil and he lured Boakye into his house and arrested him and sent him to the police station.

GNA