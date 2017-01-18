By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 18, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has fined a 34 year-old galamsey operator GH₵420.00 for stealing. The convict, Romeo Awuah, who pleaded guilty, would serve six months imprisonment in default. Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Clement Amoah, told the Court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew that the complainant, Esther Blay, a trader r

Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 18, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has fined a 34 year-old galamsey operator GH₵420.00 for stealing.

The convict, Romeo Awuah, who pleaded guilty, would serve six months imprisonment in default.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Clement Amoah, told the Court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew that the complainant, Esther Blay, a trader resides at Wassa Simpa with the convict.

He said on January 11, this year, at about 1900 hours, the complainant, left her fried yam and container containing 400 Ghana cedis in the care of one Somah, Awuah’s girlfriend to attend to nature’s call.

The prosecution said whilst there the complainant had information that the convict had stolen his money container and that when Esther returned she demanded the container from the convict, but he threatened to beat her mercilessly if she came close to him.

The complainant, therefore, made a report to the Dompim Police and on January 13 they had a tip-off that Awuah had been arrested by the Nsueam police.

Detective Inspector Amoah said based on the information, a police officer from Dompim proceeded to the Nsueam police with the complainant and she identified the convict as the one who had stolen her money.

He said after investigation the convict was charged with the offence.

