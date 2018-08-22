By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra, Aug.22, GNA - A 25-year-old fisherman, who allegedly robbed a Vehicle Inspector of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) of three mobile phones at Bortianor beach in Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court. Oko Boars is said to have committed the act with two other persons namely Paa Tee and One Solo who were currently at large. His two accomplic

Accra, Aug.22, GNA - A 25-year-old fisherman, who allegedly robbed a Vehicle Inspector of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) of three mobile phones at Bortianor beach in Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Oko Boars is said to have committed the act with two other persons namely Paa Tee and One Solo who were currently at large.

His two accomplices allegedly stabbed Issaka Nortey, the complainant on his shoulder and neck.

Boars has pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The court presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu has remanded Boars into Police custody to re-appear on September 4.

Prosecuting Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant Issaka Nortey resides at Tuba while Boars resides at Oshiyie. On August 15, this year, at about 1800 hours, Mr Nortey and his friend Georgina Odoom who is also a witness in the case visited the Kusum Beach at Bortiannor to take photographs.

On their way, prosecution said Mr Nortey and Ms Odoom saw Boars and his two accomplices trailing them.

Boars and his accomplices accosted the complainant who was then carrying a lady’s bag containing three phones namely Itel, Samsung, and Infinix Hot.

Prosecution said the accused person and his accomplices ordered the complainant to hand over the bag but he declined.

They pushed the complainant into the sea at Kusum with the intent of suffocating him, but he fiercely fought with the accused person and his accomplices.

Boars’ accomplices who were armed with knives stabbed the complainant in his shoulder and neck. The complainant then handed over the bag and Boars fled with it.

Unfortunately for Boars and his accomplices, they left behind their sandals and some witnesses around collected the sandals and hid them.

Later Boars and his accomplices came back to fetch their sandals, but they were chased and Boars was nabbed while the others escaped.

Prosecution said the complainant made a report to the Police and he was given a medical form to seek treatment at the hospital.

“Efforts are being made to apprehend the two at large to face the full rigours of the law,” Prosecution said.

