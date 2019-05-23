news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Cape Coast, May 23, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced a 60-year-old farmer to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for possessing quantities of Cannabis at Amissano, near Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

The Convict, Foster Nyankey pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing narcotic drugs without authority and pleaded for leniency with the Court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

Prosecuting, Sargeant Iddrisu Yakubu said the complainant; Mr Thomas Boafo Quacoe is an Assembly member for Amissano where the convict also resides.

The Prosecution said on Monday March 25, 2019 at about 0745 hours Messrs Quansah Machael Ekow and Kofi Tawiah who are residents of Amissano met the convict holding a bag with six wrappers the Indian hemp in it.

He said the two witnesses hauled Nyankey before the Assembly member and he in turn handed him over to the police.

During the investigation, he confessed that he bought the 'Wee" from a dealer in Cape Coast for GH¢600.00 but refused to disclose the name of the alleged dealer.

