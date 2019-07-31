news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Nkwabeng (B/E), July 31, GNA – A farming settlement, Kum village, near Nkwabeng in the Nkoranza South Municipality was thrown into a state of mourning when residents woke up to discover the lifeless body of a popular farmer in a pool of blood in front of his house in the early hours of Monday.

Residents in the neighbourhood said they heard a gunshot around 0400, but when they rushed to the scene, the deceased, Kulah Teng, a-35-year-old farmer was lying prostrate with a single barrel gun beside him.

There were fresh gunshot wounds on the chest of the deceased with two live BB cartridges in his right hand and empty cartridges in the chamber of the gun.

Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Nkoranza St Theresa’s Catholic Hospital morgue.

He said the Police have intensified investigations.

GNA