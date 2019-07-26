news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (W/R), July 26, GNA - The Enchi District Magistrate court on Friday remanded two persons into prison custody for conspiracy to commit crime, assault and robbery.

The plea of the two namely Malik Apam alias Akurugu, 24 and Ziburi Sali, 23, both farm labourers were not taken, and they will re-appear before the court on Tuesday August, 6 2019.

The facts of the case as presented by Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare was the complainant and the victim Godstime Ennoi, a teacher at Asuoaklo M/A primary school reside at Achimfo in the Aowin Municipality.

He said the accused persons lived at Kofikuma and Abkrom cottages in Tarkyikrom near Achimfo respectively.

He said in month of June, 2019, the two and their accomplice only named as Dauda now at large planned to rob gold buyers who ply the Tarkyikrom-Achimfo road of their monies and gold.

Detective Agyare said on Monday 1 July, 2019, between 1600 and 1700 hours the accused laid ambush at the outskirt of Tarkyikrom village around a muddy spot to carry out the operation.

The prosecution said when Ennoi arrived on a motorbike with his back pack bag at the spot where the accused persons hiding, dressed in jalabia and had covered their faces with cloth, armed with sticks and machete they attacked the complainant.

Mr Agyare said they assaulted the complainant and attempted to take his bag as they thought it contained money.

He said the complainant in the process abandoned the bike and bolted with his bag to seek refuge in a nearby community.

The prosecution said the Enchi Police Command upon intelligence visited the surrounding villages and circulated messages to opinion leaders around to assist them apprehend the perpetrators.

He said on July 2, 2019 at about 0100 hours the unit committee members of Achimfo gathered information that the accused persons and their accomplice were behind the incident.

The Prosecution said Apam and Sali were smoked out from their hideout but Dauda managed to escape and the two were handed over to the police.

He said the complainant then made official complaint to the police after which he identified the accused persons as two of the three robbers who attacked him.

He was issued with medical report form and was treated at the Enchi government hospital.

According to the prosecution, when the two were interrogated by the police they admitted the offence and mentioned Dauda as the one who conceived the whole idea.

GNA