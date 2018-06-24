By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra June 24, GNA - A businessman who allegedly destroyed a hotel room door with a machete after threatening to kill a pensioner in his hotel room, has been remanded by an Accra circuit court. Eric Mensah Boateng charged with threat of death, stealing and causing damage has pleaded not guilty. He is expected to reappear on July 3, before the court presided over by Mr E

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra June 24, GNA - A businessman who allegedly destroyed a hotel room door with a machete after threatening to kill a pensioner in his hotel room, has been remanded by an Accra circuit court.

Eric Mensah Boateng charged with threat of death, stealing and causing damage has pleaded not guilty.

He is expected to reappear on July 3, before the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandah.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Francis Tarsan told the court that the complainant Herman Daniel Hershey is a pensioner lodging in Sir Jones Hotel located on the Spintex Road, Accra.

Accused person, prosecution said, who is also an Estate Agent at Spintex has been running errands for the complainant such as withdrawing money.

On June 3, this year, the complainant asked Eric to withdraw money in the sum of $ 1,425 a cedi equivalent of GH¢6,412 cedis from Ecobank, Accra Banch for him.

The accused after withdrawing the money told the complainant that he has placed the money in his own account.

Prosecution said all effort to retrieve the money has proved futile amidst threat by the accused person that he would deal with him at his hotel.

According to prosecution, on June 3, this year at about 0530 hrs, Eric hid a cutlass in his attire and went in search of the complainant in his hotel room.

Eric was seen by the hotel manager and the receptions banging the complainant door with a cutlass amidst words to wit, “Come Out, I will kill you, if you are man come out.”

The hotel manager and he receptionist manage to calm down Eric down and he left the scene.

Prosecution said the following day, Eric and two other men went to the hotel and demanded to see the complainant and this time the hotel manager and receptionist were over powered by the accused and his two men.

Eric and his accomplice went to the door of the complainant and they caused damage to the door lock with his cutlass.

A report was made to the Police and the accused was nabbed by the Police and in his caution statement he admitted the offence adding that he took the cutlass to the hotel room to protect himself.

GNA