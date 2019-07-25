news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Ashaiman, July 25, GNA - Twenty eight year old driver’s mate, Abdulla Issifu, has been jailed for three years for possessing marijuana by the Ashaiman Circuit Court.

Prosecuting officer Chief Inspector Nunoo Mensah told the court that, the Ashaiman Police on their local night patrol duties at Valco Flats, spotted the accused on a motor bike with two accomplices who were now at large.

The accused person upon seeing the police officers changed his direction while the two accomplices got down and took to their heels, prompting the police to chase the accused, according to the prosecution.

Inspector Mensah said after some checks were done on the accused person, 18 parcels of wrapped substance believed to be marijuana were found.

The accused pleaded guilty and prayed the court to have mercy on him.

Mr. Gabriel Mate-Teye, Presiding Judge, Ashaiman Circuit court, explained that, possessing narcotic substance was an offence under the narcotic and drug control act.

Mr. Mate –Teye jailed the accused for three years and a fine of GHS 1,200 or in default spend additional 12 months in jail with hard labour.

GNA