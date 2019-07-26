news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), July 26, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court, has remanded a 23-year-old driver into Police custody for allegedly stealing a Nissan Urvan bus valued at GHȼ 27,000.00, at Nkawie in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The plea of Iddrisu Yahya was not taken and he would reappear before the Court on August 02, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Asibey that, on June 26 this year at about 2100 hours, the complainant Mr Augustine Afriyie parked the bus in front of the Nkawie-Kuma palace.

He said on July 19 this year, when the complainant went for the bus, it was nowhere to be found he subsequently made a report to the police.

Detective Inspector Acheampong, said during investigations, the police had information that the accused person used to sleep in the vehicle at night.

He was therefore arrested and after further investigations, he was charged with the offence.

