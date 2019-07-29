news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa / Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Monday granted a GH¢ 20,000.00 bail with a surety each to two persons, including a teenager who is a houseboy for allegedly attempting to rob their employer.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey ordered that the parents of the 16-year-old houseboy should stand as sureties for him.

They are also to furnish the Court with the birth certificate of their ward.

Jacob Kenya, 37, driver, who together is standing trial with the houseboy denied conspiring to commit the crime. The boy also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They will make their next appearance on August 29.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that the complainants are personnel from the Special Weapon and Tactics Unit (SWAT) of the Ghana Police Service.

He said Jacob and the 16-year-old were employed by Mrs Mary Lamptey as her driver and houseboy respectively.

ASP Asare said, on June 24, this year, the two decided to rob her with the reason that she had not paid their salaries.

He said, they decided to employ a third person to assist them but luck eluded them when that person informed the police on the day they were to carry out the act.

GNA