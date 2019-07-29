news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), July 29, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has granted a GHc 20,000.00 bail with two sureties to a 47-year-old driver who flouted three traffic regulations at Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Kwadwo Oppong pleaded guilty to charges of driving without license, road worthy and insurance certificates, and would make his next appearance before the Court on August 21, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa, prosecuting told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that the accused was a commercial driver living at Toase.

She said on July 17 this year, at about 2200 hours, the accused was in-charge of a KIA pride car with registration number GW 2874-Y travelling on the Toase-Bibiani highway.

The Prosecution said when the personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, on duty stopped him and demanded the three documents, the accused could not produce them.

He was therefore arrested and charged before the court.

GNA