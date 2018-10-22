By Gifty Amofa, GNA Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Monday sentenced Kwaku Amoasi, a 31-year-old driver to 17 years imprisonment for robbing a taxi driver of his Kia Picanto cab valued at GH¢20,000.00. Amoasi pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob the cabbie and robbing him of his taxi cab with two others currently on the run. The Court presided over by Madam Ruby Naa Ayeetey in s

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Monday sentenced Kwaku Amoasi, a 31-year-old driver to 17 years imprisonment for robbing a taxi driver of his Kia Picanto cab valued at GH¢20,000.00.

Amoasi pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob the cabbie and robbing him of his taxi cab with two others currently on the run.

The Court presided over by Madam Ruby Naa Ayeetey in sentencing, considered the fact that Amoasi was a first time and young offender and did not waste the time of the Court by pleading guilty.

However, she took into consideration that the crime was planned together with two others, committed with a weapon; locally made gun, the time of the crime and above all, the fact that snatching of taxi cabs were on the ascendency.

As a result, he was handed that sentence to serve as a deterrent.

Police Superintendent Patience Mario, giving the facts said, David Asare, the prosecution witness was a resident of Fise, near Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

The Convict, Prosecution said lived at Achimota Old Station, also in Accra.

On September 30, this year, at about 00:10 hours, the victim was in-charge of a Kia Picanto taxi cab with registration number GR5718 17, when Amoasi and his accomplices, now at large, hired him from Achimota to Amamorley.

Superintendent Mario said on reaching Ayawaso near Pokuase, one of the robbers, who had been identified only as Kofi, now at large, pointed a locally manufactured gun at the driver whilst Amoasi switched off the engine, removed the ignition key, punched the victim’s face, and pushed him out of the taxi.

Amoasi then drove off the cab in the company of the accomplices.

The Prosecution said Asare made a formal complaint with the Pokuase Police and the Communication Control Room of the Police Headquarters was alerted.

A Police look-out message was sent out to all stations including; the patrol teams and snap check points.

She revealed that within 30 minutes, the gang was intercepted by the Oyibi District Police Team and during interrogation, Amoasi’s accomplices managed to escape but he, the driver at the time was arrested together with the taxi cab.

In his caution statement, he confessed to the crime, but failed to lead police to his accomplices.

Superintendent Mario said after investigation, he was charged and put before the Court.

