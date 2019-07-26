news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), July 26, GNA – A commercial vehicle driver and his mate, who allegedly attacked and robbed their victim at gunpoint at Tanoso, in the Kwadaso Municipality in Kumasi, have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of Ashanti

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong said Kwame Ampofo, the driver and Osei Twumasi, his mate threatened their victim with a locally- manufactured pistol and a pinch bar, taking away his mobile phones, a cash of GHȼ 40.00 and other valuables in the process.

He said the victim Mr Obed Gyamfi, was returning from church at about 0430 hours at dawn when the assault occurred.

Their pleas were not taken and would make their next appearance on August 14, this year, in the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Asibey,

Detective Inspector said the accused persons committed the offence on July 23 this year, after which a report was made to the Tanoso police.

He said the accused persons were arrested and after interrogation, they admitted the offence.

