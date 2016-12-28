Two policemen involved in the robbery of a bullion van belonging to the GCB Bank Limited at Mame Krobo in the Eastern Region are demanding the ballistic report currently in the custody of the Police

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Two policemen involved in the robbery of a bullion van belonging to the GCB Bank Limited at Mame Krobo in the Eastern Region are demanding the ballistic report currently in the custody of the Police.

According to General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah and General Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa although the ballistic report was in the custody of the Police, they have not been given the opportunity to have a look at it.

Appearing before a District Court in Accra on Wednesday the two officers who took turns to speak in court also contended that they are unable to comprehend the state of affairs in another trial taking place at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

Apart from murder case, the two officers and a civilian are being tried for escaping from lawful custody at Mpraeso.

Mensah said he believe the Police was hiding so many things from them noting though a Circuit Court at Mpraeso was to pass its judgement on November 24, this year.

However on the said date, Mensah said they were not sent to the court at Mpraeso and when their parents went to the court they were informed that the case was not called.

When the court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu asked the case investigator, he told the court that he had been away on a two week course and did know what had transpired in his absence.

The case investigator explained that the representative of the Attorney General had informed his Commander that the judgement should be suspended because state attorneys were on strike.

Mensah said the case investigator who appeared before the Police Investigation Panel had indicated that the Ballistic Report was ready and did not understand that that report was before the court.

In the case of Abrokwa, he questioned the Police as why they should have in their custody the original docket while a duplicate was rather forwarded to the Attorney General.

“My Lord the original docket is before the Police officer. I want the Police officer to swear that the Original docket in is in court and not with the Attorney General.

The court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu told the accused persons who do not have legal representation that the Police had concluded investigations and forwarded a duplicate docket to the AG’s office.

According to the court all “evidences gathered against you would be made available to you and you will also be informed accordingly.”

The trial Judge said: “You cannot be ambushed. There is no trial of ambush; you will be informed adequately so you could prepare for your defence. It not right to poke your nose into the affairs of the Police. Don’t worry, evidence against you would be made available.”

The court therefore urged them to secure lawyers so they could go to a superior court for a bail application to be made. I strongly advise you to consider that option.

Chief Inspector Robert Gyamfi who held brief of DSP A.A.Annor earlier said the Police was awaiting the advice from the Attorney General’s Department hence prayed for a date.

The matter was adjourned to January 10.

The officers: General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah and General Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa, alleged attack led to the death of Daniel K Sarpong, the driver of the bullion van.

The other accomplice in the dock is Hafisu Mohammed, aka Danjuma, a mechanic.

The two officers are being held on the charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy and murder.

Mohammed has been charged with conspiracy.

The pleas of the accused persons have been reserved by the court.

The facts, as presented by DSP A.A Annor earlier on, indicated that the police officers were stationed at Donkorkrom.

He said the officers hatched a plan of robbing the bullion van and on August 16 the police officers, who were on duty at the GN Bank and GCB respectively, discussed the robbery with Mohammed, who was a friend to the two and also a taxi driver.

The officers then armed themselves with AK 47 rifles and laid ambush at a spot between Tease and Mame Krobo at about 1030 hours on that fateful day.

Mohammed drove his taxi with registration number 1860-09 towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival of the bullion van.

The prosecution said 20 minutes after the bullion van arrived, Mohammed signaled the police officers who then opened fire, killing the driver of the van.

DSP Annor said a police officer on board the van who got injured managed to return fire compelling the two robbers to take cover in the bush.

The attackers called Mohammed, who picked them with his car, in their bid to escape.

The Police Command at Donkorkrom got wind of the robbery incident and mobilised men who arrested the three accused persons on board the cab.

The prosecution said two AK 47 rifles, 23 rounds of am munitions, a cutlass, and two metal bars were retrieved from the taxi.

The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy.

DSP Annor said three other occupants of the bullion van, however, escaped unhurt while the policeman on guard was treated and discharged at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital.

