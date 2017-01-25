By Hallo Benjamin, GNA Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – The District Commander of Police, Superintendant Susana Adjei, has said criminal activities in the Anyaa-Sowutuom area has been reduced drastically following improved police enforcement to create conducive environment for residents. Though the last quarter of 2015 alone recorded 30 robbery cases, including car snatching; the total robbery cases for

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – The District Commander of Police, Superintendant Susana Adjei, has said criminal activities in the Anyaa-Sowutuom area has been reduced drastically following improved police enforcement to create conducive environment for residents.

Though the last quarter of 2015 alone recorded 30 robbery cases, including car snatching; the total robbery cases for 2016 were 27.

The first quarter of 2016 recorded 11 robbery cases; for the second quarter – seven; the third quarter – three cases, the last quarter recorded six cases.

Supt Adjei said the first major incident recorded under her administration was the murder of a graphics designer, by armed robbers at Regy’s Spot, near Kwashieman in the early part of 2015.

There were several land guard cases at Sowutuom, including that of Nana Agradaa allegedly defrauding people, she added.

Supt. Adjei said she quickly adopted the community policing concept to gather information to be able to combat the perpetrators.

She explained that she tasked the two police stations under her jurisdiction to intensify day and night patrols, which resulted in the arrest of a substantial number of criminals.

Another strategy the Police engaged, she said, was the relocation of the barricade to Sowotuom to do snap checks upon tip offs.

That exercise, she said, helped them to retrieve a significant number of illegal weapons from criminals.

Supt. Adjei commended Mr Vincent Adio, a philanthropist, who built the ultramodern police station at Sowutuom to replace the single room structure they occupied.

Mr. Mohammed Agbeve, the Managing Director of Agbeve Herbal Clinic, refurbished the station.

Meanwhile, some concerned citizens have corroborated the assertion of improvement in the security situation by the Police, but urged them to strategically deploy officers at suspected areas in the communities to deter perpetrators from committing crimes.

