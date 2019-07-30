news, story, article

By Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey/ Christabella Arko

Accra, July 30, GNA - An Accra High Court on Tuesday dismissed an application for stay of proceedings filed by Mr Tony Lithur, the lead counsel for Mr Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has been charged allegedly with conspiracy of incitement against some public officials.

He was charged together with Kwaku Boahen, who is also a deputy communications director of the party

The Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu said the applicants have not demonstrated anything special to warrant the stay.

He said, the application presented by Mr Lithur has no merits and therefore cannot be sustained by the court.

The case was adjourned to October 17, 2019 due to the legal vacation.

Mr Sampson Asiamah, a Chief State Attorney leading the prosecution, who opposed the application for stay, prayed that the application be refused for the trial to proceed accordingly.

Giving the facts of the case, the Prosecution told the Court that in January this year, a by-election was conducted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as a result of the demise of its Member of Parliament.

He said there were some disturbances in the course of the elections and on February 3, this year Mr Ofosu Ampofo met the Party’s Communication Directors at its Headquarters located at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecution said an audio recording which came out of the meeting and was circulated by a cross section of the media which contained a set-up of a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, the Police among others.

The Prosecution said the tape was intercepted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service.

Mr Asiamah said that the orchestrated electoral violence plot which was to ensued was to be blamed on the New Patriotic Party, which is the ruling party.

The Prosecution said, Mr Boahen also confirmed being at the meeting, as well as confessed that the content of the tape was true on a popular radio station.

GNA