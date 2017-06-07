By Gifty Amofa/Getrude Elike Adjaklo, GNA Kumasi, June 07, GNA – A truck driver arrested over the theft of 1,600 bags of salt, valued at GHȼ48,000.00, has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court. Abdul Rahman Mohammed was additionally ordered to pay the full cost of the stolen salt after serving out the jail term. He pleaded guilty to the offence. The convict ha

By Gifty Amofa/Getrude Elike Adjaklo, GNA

Kumasi, June 07, GNA – A truck driver arrested over the theft of 1,600 bags of salt, valued at GHȼ48,000.00, has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed was additionally ordered to pay the full cost of the stolen salt after serving out the jail term.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

The convict had been instructed by his employer to transport the commodity from Aflao to Kumasi but he decided to sell the entire consignment at Nima and used the proceeds to travel to Libya.

Police Inspector Eric Asare told the court, presided by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo that this happened in year 2013.

The truck was later found abandoned in Niger in November 2015 and it was brought back into the country.

The prosecution said Mohammed was spotted at Aboabo in Kumasi on May 27, and he was arrested.

He had earlier pleaded with the court to deal leniently with him as his trip to Libya turned out to be a complete wasteful adventure.

GNA