Accra, April 23, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a woman and two men to a fine of GH¢2,400.00 each or serve 36 months imprisonment each for stealing.

Selikplim Abotsi, 32, Kwame Teye, 38 and Teye Ago, 27, would in addition refund GH¢2,400.00 as the cost of the rest of the items stolen from their employer.

The judge ordered that Selikplim be subjected to a pregnancy test before she was sent to jail if she failed to pay the fine.

All the three had admitted that they conspired to steal the items worth GH¢20,070.00 of which has now been retrieved from them.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei told the Court, presided over by Madam Marian Affoh that the prosecution witness, Kwabena Orhin, is the Manager of the Bespoke Construction Company located on the Spintex Road in Accra.

Kwame is a driver whereas Selikplim is a cleaner whilst Agoh is a former worker of the company.

He said on February 17, this year, at about 1400 hours, the three conspired to steal goods from the company’s warehouse.

Selipklim, who has been cleaning the Manager’s office, took advantage of the situation and picked the keys to the warehouse from the manager’s drawer.

The prosecution said they subsequently went to the warehouse and stole two air conditioners, two gas stoves, three (18mm) chip boards, five (MDF), five Aloco, one microwave, three hobs, all to the tune of GH¢20,070.00.

Chief Inspector Agyei said, they kept the items in the company’s car with the registration, GE 8593-15, driven by Kwame and when they got to the security check point of the company, they met a newly employed security lady, Aisha Mohammed, whom they gifted to her one burner and GH¢50.00 and drove away.

On the way from the Warehouse they shared the booty.

Aisha however informed the complainant and a formal complaint was lodged with the police, leading to their arrest.

The prosecution said during investigations the items were retrieved.

He said the accused pleaded for leniency in their cautioned statements.

Madam Marian before giving the sentence asked of the prosecution’s impression about the convicts and Chief Inspector Agyei said, stealing is a second degree felony and lately, employees stealing from their employers had become rampant and had to be given tough punishments.

However, he said the convicts were first offenders.

