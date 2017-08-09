By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday remanded one Richard Osei, unemployed for robbing one Kwadwo Fosu of his motorbike. Richard pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded by the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on August 23. The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu was that the complainant is

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday remanded one Richard Osei, unemployed for robbing one Kwadwo Fosu of his motorbike.

Richard pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded by the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on August 23.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu was that the complainant is a trader who sells phones at Kaneshie, and lives at Mataheko, while the accused person is unemployed and lives at Abossey Okai.

He said on July 31, at about 1900 hours, the complainant was confronted by the accused person at his residence over his unregistered motorbike.

He threatened to forcibly take the bike away if the complainant failed to give him money.

He said the complainant gave the accused person Ghc10.00 to avoid any confrontation with him.

Having collected the money, Richard pleaded with the complainant to take him on the bike to Abbosey Okai which he obliged.

Richard insisted to drive the bike, while the complainant sat behind him.

On reaching a section of the Abossey Okai spare parts market, Richard with intent to rob the complainant of his bike, pulled a jack knife on him and threatened him to get down from the bike, or else he would stab him.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said, Richard stabbed the complainant with the knife on his upper left arm and later pushed him down. The bike’s engine suddenly went off making it difficult for him to start so the accused was compelled to push it.

He told the court that, the complainant then followed Richard and shouted for help but there was on one, so Richard pick a stick and assaulted him severely, and left afterwards.

The complainant did not lose hope, but pursued Richard and on reaching the Abossey Okai Central Mosque area, he spotted him at a distance still pushing the bike so he shouted for help again.

The prosecution said some men around assisted the complainant to arrest Richard, who was later handed over to a police officer who appeared at the scene and was subsequently sent to the Old Fadama Police Station.

He said a complaint was lodged and the complainant was issued with a police medical form to attend hospital for treatment and after investigations the accused was charged before court.

GNA