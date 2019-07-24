news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), July 24, GNA - A thirty-year-old farmer, Enoch Kwasi Edzro on Wednesday appeared before a Tarkwa Circuit Court for allegedly murdering his wife known as Esther Gyasi.

His plea was not taken and was remanded into prison custody to re-appear on Friday 26 July, 2019.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew that the suspect is married to the deceased with three children and resides at Simpa junction in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency.

She said a year ago the suspect and his family traveled from Sefwi Junase in the Western North Region to settle at Simpa junction to engage in cocoa farming.

According to Inspector Anaman, on Monday 15 April, 2019, at about 1630 hours, the suspect together with a co-tenant went to Simpa Township and returned around 2030 hours.

The prosecution said the deceased who had then prepared super for Edzro served him and he invited the co-tenant to join him after which he retired to bed.

Inspector Anaman said around 0100 hours the suspect allegedly went for a sharp cutlass and inflicted cutlass wounds on the neck and forehead of Esther killing her instantly.

The prosecution said the suspect after the act chopped off his penis in an attempt to commit suicide but when he started bleeding and in severe pain, he sent one of his children to wake the co-tenants up to assist him seek medical attention.

She said when the co-tenant arrived the suspect showed them his penis claiming that it was his wife who inflicted the wounds on him.

Inspector Anaman said the co-tenants entered the suspect’s room and found Esther lying in a pool of blood and informed the Police at Nsuaem.

The prosecution said the suspect sensing danger bolted but some neighbours later found him and rushed him to the Dixcove hospital for treatment, where he was referred to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi for further treatment.

The police upon receiving the information went to the murder scene, found the deceased and sent the body to the morgue.

Inspector Anaman said the court the police are still investigating the matter.

