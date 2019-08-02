news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Ashaiman, Aug. 02, GNA - A sixteen year old girl, Selorm Gbordjor, has been remanded into police custody by the Ashaiman circuit court presided over by Mr. Gabriel Mate-Teye, for robbery.

Gbordjor was remanded by the court after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy and robbery.

Chief inspector Nunoo Mensah, Prosecuting, told the court that, the complainant Mr. Richard Opoku was an Okada operator within the Michel Camp area while the accused resided at Bediako, all settlements in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

He stated that, on July 15, 2019, at about 1900 hours, the accused asked the complainant at the Michel Camp gate to take her to DPS gas station in Community 25, within same municipality.

According to the prosecution, the accused on the journey, called her accomplices to meet them at a chosen place.

Upon reaching the place, the court heard that the accused alighted from the motorbike and then begun negotiating the fare, while on it, three men suddenly attacked the complainant from behind with a gun and ordered him to hand over his money.

Prosecution added that they succeeded in bolting with GHȼ300 and the motorbike with registration number M-18-GT240.

The facts indicated that the complainant followed the prints of the motorbike tyres and located the hide out of his alleged assailants.

He lodged a complaint with the Sebrepor police leading to the arrest of Gbordjor on July 28, 2019.

Chief Inspector Mensah stated that the accused had mentioned one Richard and one Johnny who were at large, as her accomplices

