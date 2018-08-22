By Gifty Amofa, GNA Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢150,000.00, with five sureties to a businesswoman standing trial in an alleged fraud case. Two of the sureties must be public servants earning not less than GH¢500.00. Felicity Konadu Asare, the accused, was also charged with issuing two false cheques. She has denied both charges and would mak

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢150,000.00, with five sureties to a businesswoman standing trial in an alleged fraud case.

Two of the sureties must be public servants earning not less than GH¢500.00.

Felicity Konadu Asare, the accused, was also charged with issuing two false cheques.

She has denied both charges and would make her next appearance on September 5.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, that Mr Richard Awuah, the prosecution witness, is also a businessman and resides at Akoto Lante in the Greater Accra Region. Felicity lives at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

He said in February this year, Awuah entrusted 8,000 boxes of Vega Cream biscuits, worth GH¢147,744.00 to the accused person.

Prosecution said Felicity then issued cheques on two separate occasions with the face values GH¢96,000.00 and GH¢25,000.00 respectively but were dishonoured.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the accused later took back the rejected cheques and promised to pay the money but failed to fulfil her promise.

A formal report was subsequently made to the police for her arrest but she went into hiding.

The Prosecution said she was later traced to Kumasi after two months of search.

Her counsel in pleading for bail said, the goods were still in stock and that the woman came to court on her own volition as she was on police enquiry bail.

She also had men of substance to standing surety for her, the lawyer said.

