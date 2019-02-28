news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, Feb. 28, GNA - Forensic test experts at the Police Forensic Laboratory have been ordered by the Tema TDC Magistrate Court to furnish it with test results on the suspects of the murdered Marketing and Public Relations Officer of the Tema Port.

The court presided over by Mrs Akosua Agyepong, said the order must be immediately served on the experts to furnish it with the results on or before March 13, 2019. The case was adjourned to March 14.

The court had in previous sittings ordered for the extraction of semen from the accused persons and testing of same in addition to their finger and foot print based on an application from the prosecution.

Mrs Agyepong gave the order on Thursday when Baba Jamal, counsel for Christian Agyei, the house help, who also held brief for Mr Isaac Eshun, counsel for Amos Apeku, the driver, prayed the court for an order to the forensic team to furnish the court with a definite date that the test results would be ready.

According to Mr Jamal, prosecution was unduly delaying the case as they kept informing the court that they were still waiting for the test results, adding that the case had generated a lot of public interest and must therefore be expedited.

Meanwhile, Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, prosecuting, informed the court that the husband of the late Madam Josephine Tandoh Asante, was now the complainant in the case since Apeku who reported the incident to the police was now the second accused person.

The deceased, on January 12, 2019 attended a party organized by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) which closed at about 02:30 hours of January 13.

Apeku rpt Apeku, who was driving the deceased in her Mercedes Benz saloon car alighted at Mitchel Camp leaving Mrs Asante to drive herself to her home at block E of EMEF Estate where she was found dead in a pool of blood lying at a supine position on January 13, 2019 at about 08:30 hours.

The house help who was said to have heard an unusual noise at about 03:30 hours on January 13 and informed investigators that he saw a male figure in black t-shirt and jeans running away.

He was apprehended when spotted burying a polythene bag containing GH¢430.00 and the deceased’s wrist watch.

