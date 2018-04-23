By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, April 23, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has deferred the sentencing of a 26-year old, Unemployed, Abdulai Komey, who was put before it for supplying dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs. He pleaded guilty to the charges but the court deferred the sentence to May 7. The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu was that the complainan

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, April 23, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has deferred the sentencing of a 26-year old, Unemployed, Abdulai Komey, who was put before it for supplying dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

He pleaded guilty to the charges but the court deferred the sentence to May 7.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu was that the complainant, Ofori Samuel is a driver who lives at Weiia a suburb of Accra, while the accused Abdulai Komey is an unemployed with no place of abode.

He said on April 18, at about 1030 hours, the complainant was on his way to Dansoman and on reaching a section of the Dansoman station at Kaneshie, he spotted the accused selling dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs to some young men who were busily smoking the substance at an open space of the station.

The prosecution said the complainant got Abdulai arrested with 318 wrapped substance and handed him over to the police at the Kaneshie where a report was made.

Mr Adu said during investigations, Abdulai mentioned one Baba as his source of supply but failed to assist the police to arrest the said Baba.

GNA